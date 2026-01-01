Nagpur arrest of CSI priest draws sharp reactions from Kerala leaders

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The arrest of a Kerala priest of the CSI Church, his wife and ten others in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on charges of forced religious conversion has drawn strong reactions from church authorities and political leaders in Kerala.

The arrests were made around 8 pm on Tuesday, December 29, while a Christmas prayer meeting was underway in Nagpur. Those who reached the police station to seek details about the incident were also taken into custody, and cases were registered against them.

Father Sudhir, a native of Amaravila in Thiruvananthapuram district, has been serving in Maharashtra for the past five years. The other ten persons arrested in connection with the case are residents of Maharashtra.

Malankara Orthodox Church Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Mathews III described the situation as deeply concerning. “The existence of Christianity is being questioned here. The Constitution guarantees equal rights to minorities and the majority alike. Everyone has the right to practice their religion, and no one can prevent that,” he said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed concern over the incident in a social media post, describing it as alarming. "Deeply disturbing that a Malayali Christian priest, his family and aides were arrested in Nagpur on allegations of forced conversion. This follows a worrying pattern followed by the Sangh Parivar of targeting minorities to fuel polarisation, as seen earlier in Jabalpur. Such actions undermine constitutional freedoms," Pinarayi said.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan has written to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, seeking their intervention in the matter.

“This incident is deeply disturbing and raises serious concerns about the violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India, particularly the freedom to profess, practice, and propagate religion. Arresting individuals for conducting a peaceful prayer meeting is unconstitutional and contrary to the spirit of our democratic and secular values,” Satheesan wrote in his letter.

Meanwhile, a Maharashtra court on Wednesday, December 31, granted conditional bail to Father Sudheer.

The group, which included Father Sudheer’s wife Jasmine, was taken into custody following complaints filed by Bajrang Dal workers. The activists also staged a protest outside the Banod police station, demanding legal action against the priest.

Police later registered a case under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, invoking charges including “hurting religious sentiments.”

Jasmine had earlier clarified to the police that no religious conversions had taken place and that the group had merely gathered at a friend’s residence to attend a birthday celebration and Christmas prayers when the incident occurred.