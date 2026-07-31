Muthanga agitation: Geethanandan among four convicted for attempted murder of cop

Social activist M Geethanandan was among four people convicted on Friday, July 31, in a case related to the attempted murder of a police officer during the 2003 Muthanga tribal agitation in Kerala. In a separate case concerning the killing of police constable KV Vinod during the same incident, the court convicted only one accused, while acquitting all others.

The verdicts were delivered by Judge Ayoob Khan of the Principal Sessions Court in Kalpetta, Wayanad.

In the murder case of constable Vinod, the court held that the second accused, Ashokan, was responsible for inflicting the fatal injuries. However, as Ashokan died during the course of the trial, no sentence was pronounced. All other accused in the case were acquitted.

In the case of the attempted murder against police officer Abdul Salam and forest official Sasidharan, the court found Geethanandan, Binu, Rameshan, and Anilkumar guilty. They were sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 each.

The Muthanga tribal agitation began on February 19, 2003, when landless Adivasi families, under the banner of the Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha, occupied reserved forest land inside the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary to protest delays in the distribution of land promised to tribal communities. The agitation was led by Geethanandan and CK Janu.

The police and forest department launched a joint operation to evict the protesters, which escalated into a violent clash. According to the prosecution, police personnel Vinod, Abdul Salam, and forest official Sasidharan were held captive in a hut by the protesters. During the confrontation, tribal protester Jogi was killed and several others were injured when the police opened fire.

Following the verdict, tribal activists reiterated that no investigation has been initiated into Jogi's death. Speaking to 24 News, tribal leader CK Janu alleged discrimination against Adivasi communities.

"Jogi annan was killed by a gunshot. Not even a case was registered in the murder of Jogi annan. It can only be seen as discrimination against tribal people," she said.