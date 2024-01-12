MT Vasudevan Nair critiques ‘leadership cults’: Full speech at Kerala Lit Fest

They were against pleasing the crowd by blaming the existence of all evil on Tsarist rule, showering vacuous praises, and hyping achievements. They dreamt about a Russian society that preserves a light of freedom inside. They reminded that Marx never said that the aim of revolution is usurping state power alone.

What should people in Russia need to do to transform into a society? Gorki quotes Chekov:

"A strange creature is the Russian man. There is nothing in him like a sieve, and in his youth he has filled his soul with everything he has on his hand, and after the 30s he remains to live well, human, to work, to work with love, faith, and in our country they do not know what to do. The architect, after building two or three decent houses, sat to play cards all over life plays or stands out behind theatre scenes. The doctor, if he has patients, stops studying science ... the attorney no longer cares for the protection of justice, but only defends his right to property."

In 1957, the Communist party assumed power in Kerala through the ballot box. There might be some who turn lackadaisical because of the thought that aim has been achieved. EMS became worthy of revolutionary adulation as a great leader because he thought of power as an opportunity to herald a movement to transform the masses who rallied in processions, assembled as crowds in maidans, and filled ballot boxes with their votes, into a responsible society.

EMS was anxious about Kerala, the motherland of Malayalis while deliberating on people participation through decentralisation of power. He constantly engaged himself in thoughts about language, literature, and culture. He was obstinate about safeguarding the naturality and simplicity of Malayalam because of the conviction that workmanship and work tool of society is its language.