Mortal remains of 31 fire victims brought home, Kerala pays homage

Besides the deceased's dear ones, several political leaders had also arrived at the airport on Friday morning. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Ministers Veena George, P Rajeev, and K Rajan, Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi, and Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden were present at the airport to receive the bodies.

Among the 23 Keralites who passed away in the fire, two are from Thiruvananthapuram, three from Kannur, five from Pathanamthitta, one from Alappuzha, two from Kasaragod, three from Kottayam, two from Malappuram, four from Kollam, and one from Thrissur. After landing in Kochi, the IAF aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 14 other Indians flew to Delhi.

Babu, hailing from Pathanamthitta, was on the verge of tears as he recollected the memories of his son Cibin T Abraham, who was supposed to arrive at his home in a month to celebrate his daughter’s first birthday. Babu also came to know about his son’s death through television. “My brother Saji already knew about it, but he kept it from me. However, I realised he was gone when I heard ‘Cibin Kottayam’ on a channel,” Babu told TNM.

Cibin, who worked as a cashier in a supermarket for the last eight years, had come to Kerala nine months ago when his mother-in-law died. “He called Anjumol [his wife] hours before the incident and told her that he is trying to get leave in August,” Babu added.

Princy, a native of Pathanamthitta, was waiting for the remains of two persons — her brother -in-law Mathew Thomas (53) and their relative Shibu Varghese (38). Mathew used to work in Kuwait for the past 32 years. Shibu Varghese is his nephew. “On the day the fire broke out, we came to know that he was missing. Yesterday evening, we received news of his death,” Princy said, while waiting along with her husband and two children.

Among the deceased was 42-year-old Nooh, a Malappuram-native, who used to work as a fisherman during his initial days in Kuwait. While his relatives and friends came to the airport early in the morning to collect his remains, his family, which includes his three daughters, waited at home. Nooh’s friend Jaffar had flown to Kochi from Abu Dhabi upon receiving the tragic news. “It was only two months ago that he came to Kerala to attend my housewarming. Then he went back to join a new company,” Jaffar said.