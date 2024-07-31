Kerala
‘More than 10 in my family missing’: Kin of Wayanad landslide victims tells TNM
At least 180 people have been killed and around 227 people are missing in the devastating triple landslides that hit Wayanad in Kerala on July 30, with the death toll seemingly rising as rescue and recovery efforts continue. TNM's Korah Abraham visits the primary health centre in Meppadi where family members of those affected by the calamity have gathered in numbers to know the details of their loved ones.
The widespread destruction wrought by the rains in Wayanad have exacted a terrible human toll. Lives have been lost, property destroyed and livelihoods impacted. We are on the ground in Wayanad, reporting on the situation in real time, bringing you clear and reliable information. We are funded by you, our readers, and that means we can report without any fear or favour to any commercial or other entity. By supporting The News Minute, you power our journalism that brings you accurate and fact-checked information from the ground. Support our Reporting Fund to keep our journalism free and powerful.