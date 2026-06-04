Monsoon arrives in Kerala after three-day delay, bringing relief and cheers

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The much-awaited southwest monsoon has officially arrived in Kerala, marking the beginning of India’s most important rainy season and bringing relief to farmers, markets, and policymakers across the country.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of the monsoon over Kerala on Thursday, three days later than its normal arrival date of June 1.

The advance comes after weather conditions turned favourable for the southwest monsoon to enter the Kerala coast.

The arrival of the monsoon in Kerala is closely watched every year as it sets the rhythm for India’s four-month rainy season from June to September.

After reaching Kerala, the monsoon normally advances northwards in phases and covers most parts of the country by the middle of July.

The progress of the monsoon has a direct impact on India’s agricultural economy, with a large section of cultivation still dependent on rainfall.

Nearly 51 per cent of the country’s cultivated area relies on monsoon rains, contributing a significant share of agricultural production.

With millions of people dependent on farming for their livelihood, the quality and distribution of rainfall remain critical for rural incomes and economic activity.

A normal monsoon is also expected to support demand in rural areas, influence food prices, and shape the outlook for sectors ranging from consumer goods to infrastructure and trade.

Businesses closely track the monsoon because good rainfall improves farm output, boosts rural purchasing power and supports overall economic growth.

The IMD had earlier indicated that conditions were becoming favourable for the monsoon’s further advance over the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and neighbouring regions.

The onset over Kerala does not mean immediate nationwide rains, but it marks the formal beginning of the monsoon journey across the country.

The coming weeks will be crucial as meteorologists track the pace and spread of the monsoon.

For a country where agriculture, water resources and economic activity remain closely linked to the skies, the first monsoon showers over Kerala signal the start of a season that can influence India’s economic fortunes for the year ahead.