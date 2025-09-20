Mohanlal to receive India’s top cinema honour Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Malayalam actor and superstar Mohanlal, fondly called Lalettan in Kerala, is to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, the Ministry for Information & Broadcasting announced on Saturday, September 20. The veteran actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian cinema.

The Ministry made the announcement on the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee.

Mohanlal is among the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema, with a remarkable career spanning over four decades. The actor is being recognised for “his iconic contribution to Indian cinema,” the Ministry said.

Mohanlal has acted in over 350 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, earning both critical acclaim and box-office success. His critically acclaimed roles in films such as Kireedam (1989), Bharatham (1991), and Vanaprastham (1999) won him multiple National Film Awards, while iconic blockbusters like Spadikam (1995), Drishyam (2013) and its sequel, and Pulimurugan (2016) showcased his unmatched box-office power.

Known for his naturalistic performances, he has won multiple National Film Awards, Kerala State Film Awards, and international honours. He is also a recipient of both the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, instituted in 1969 to commemorate the “Father of Indian Cinema” Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, is considered the highest honour in Indian film. It is presented annually by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the Directorate of Film Festivals. Mohanlal had earlier won the Dadasaheb Phalke South Award in 2020, which recognises excellence in south Indian cinema.

The 2023 award will be presented to Mohanlal at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23, 2025. He will be the second Malayali film personality to win the award, after iconic Malayalam film auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

Over the years, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award has been bestowed upon some of the most legendary personalities in Indian cinema, which includes Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, filmmaker K Vishwanath, singers Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar.