Mohanlal announces release date of Lijo’s Malaikottai Vaaliban

Malaikottai Vaaliban, director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s new film with actor Mohanlal in the lead, will be arriving in movie houses across the world on January 25, 2024. Mohanlal, one of the leading stars in Malayalam, announced the release date on Monday, September 18.

A new poster of the film shows Mohanlal in a period get-up sitting on the ground, the tail-end of his shawl running all over the place, as men stand in the background watching him.

The film has been creating a lot of interest since it is the first that brings the renowned director, who has won international acclaim for his work, and the superstar together. A year ago, Lijo made Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, led by Mammootty, the other big superstar in Malayalam, which was widely appreciated.

The first look poster of Malaikottai Vaaliban came out in April this year, showing Mohanlal on his knees, dragging heavy ropes. All the updates so far give the picture of a period film though details of the storyline have not yet been disclosed. The film is scripted by short story writer PS Rafeeque who wrote Lijo’s earlier films, Amen and Nayakan.

Mohanlal is also working on his directorial debut, more than four decades after being an actor. Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure, the film, is expected to come out later this year. That too is a period film with a majorly Portuguese cast. The actor, popular across south Indian languages, had a cameo in Rajinikanth’s recent blockbuster Jailer.