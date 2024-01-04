Modi shares stage with 86-yr-old Mariyakutty, the pensioner taking on Pinarayi Vijayan

“Mariyakutty, the woman who led a solo struggle against the ruling government of Kerala,” this is how Mariyakutty, an 86-year-old woman from Kerala’s Idukki district was introduced at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Women Empowerment with Modi’ (Sthree Sakthi Modikkoppam) program on Wednesday, January 3. Sitting on the stage with Mariyakutty was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, kickstarting the BJP’s campaign in Kerala. Mariyakutty is a daily wage labourer who went on a ‘begging strike’ against the ruling CPI(M) (Communist Party of India - Marxist) government after her pension stopped coming a few months ago. In a short period, she has earned her place in the BJP’s functions as a vocal critic of the Pinarayi government and a supporter of the Modi government.

Mariyakutty made her entry to the stage while Sobha Surendran, State Vice President of the Kerala BJP was delivering her speech. Seeing Mariyakutty, Sobha paused and welcomed her as the audience gave a thunderous applause. Prime Minister Modi too greeted her when he took over the stage. She shared the stage with several others including dancer-actor Shobana, cricketer Minnu Mani, retired athlete and Member of Rajya Sabha P T Usha, leading clothing retailer Beena Kannan, and singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi.

Mariyakutty’s prominence at events like these shows her popularity among the general public and also serves as a political indicator of how her open protest against the CPI(M) government has been capitalised by rival political parties.