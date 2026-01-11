MLA Rahul Mamkootathil taken into custody in latest and third rape case

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was taken into police custody in connection with a new rape complaint received via email. The arrest was carried out around 12.30 am on Sunday, January 11, from a hotel in Palakkad, following a decision by the Special Investigation Team to proceed based on the latest allegations.

A police team comprising eight officers, including the Shoranur Deputy Superintendent of Police and women police personnel, reached the KPM Hotel in Palakkad in two police vehicles. After securing the premises, officers seized the mobile phones of the hotel reception staff and then moved to room number 2002, where the MLA was staying alone. Rahul initially declined to open the door but later cooperated and accompanied the police.

The new case, which is the third compalint against him, is based on a complaint sent by a woman through email, alleging rape and forced abortion. Police sources said the complainant, an NRI professional working abroad, had contacted the Crime Branch in the first week of January and later appeared online before the SIT to record her statement. Investigators have reportedly collected communication records, travel details and medical documents related to the complaint. Police sources said that even in the third case Rahul followed the same pattern just like in the first two cases.

After being taken into custody from Palakkad, Rahul was brought to the Pathanamthitta AR Camp, where his arrest was formally recorded. He will be produced before the Pathanamthitta magistrate court after further questioning.

With the registration of the latest case, the number of rape cases against the MLA has risen to three. In the first case, the High Court had granted a stay on his arrest, while in the second case, the trial court had allowed anticipatory bail until January 21. Police sources indicated that the third complaint is being treated as more substantial, citing the availability of multiple pieces of evidence. Unlike the earlier cases, the investigation into the latest complaint was kept confidential to prevent any possibility of the accused evading arrest.

In the first case, which involves allegations of rape under the pretext of a promise of marriage. In the second case, the complainant alleged that Rahul, along with a friend, took her to a homestay where she was sexually assaulted.

The arrest comes at a time when the MLA had recently returned to his constituency and resumed public activities. On Saturday, he was seen visiting a temple at Nurani and interacting with local residents, just hours before the police action.