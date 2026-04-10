Missing Kerala teen found dead in gorge near Manikyadhara Hills

Fifteen-year-old Sreenanda, who went missing in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru, was found dead on April 10. Her body was recovered from a 1,500-foot-deep gorge near the Manikyadhara Hills.

According to authorities, the body was discovered during a search operation using thermal drones. Around 200 personnel were deployed, and a team of police officers from Palakkad also joined the efforts.

According to police, her clothes were intact, and they suspect that the 15-year-old may have accidentally fallen into the gorge. However, all angles are being probed. The post-mortem report is awaited for further clarity.

Meanwhile, Sreenanda’s relatives have raised suspicions over the death and demanded a detailed investigation. They pointed out that her body was not found at the spot during their earlier search on April 8.

Sreenanda, a resident of Palakkad in Kerala, went missing around 5.20 pm on April 7 while on a picnic with her family and relatives. She disappeared while they were returning from a visit to the Manikyadhara Falls.

A Class 10 student, she had been on a family vacation after completing her board examinations.