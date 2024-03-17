Minority rights undermined in the country, says Kerala Latin Archdiocese

The Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram has called for a fast to be observed on March 22 for “unity and peace in the country”. A circular read in the churches under the Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, March 17 called for the fast and said that religious polarisation is destroying social harmony and undermining democracy in the country.

Citing the fundamental rights of Indian citizens, the circular said that rights of minorities granted by the Constitution are being violated these days. It also said that Christians and Christian institutions face attacks and threats, and that it is very common in the present times.

The circular said that divisive attitudes and hate speech undermine the pluralistic ethos of the country and the constitution. It also addressed the atrocities that Christians are facing. It says that in 2014, 147 incidents of violence against Christians were reported and the number rose in the last nine years to 687.