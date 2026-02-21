Minister Veena George blames LoP Satheesan for stirring protest against her

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday accused Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan of instigating protests over the alleged surgical lapse at Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, asserting that the government had already taken all necessary steps in the matter.

“I do not know why this is happening. All that needed to be done has been done. What happened in the name of protest is not acceptable at all,” the Minister said, referring to the Youth Congress demonstration at her official residence when the protesters placed a wreath at the entrance.

The protest followed the incident in which a surgical instrument was allegedly left inside a patient’s abdomen during a procedure at the medical college hospital in 2021. Youth Congress workers marched to the Minister’s residence carrying a wreath and, at around 8 a.m., reportedly breached police security to place it at the entrance of the house.

The police later removed the wreath.

The episode exposed a security lapse, with only three police personnel deployed at the Minister’s residence at the time. Additional forces arrived nearly 15 minutes after the protest began.

Scuffles broke out as police attempted to arrest and remove the demonstrators, who resisted efforts to take those detained into custody. The protesters were eventually dispersed.

Meanwhile, Ambalappuzha police have registered a case invoking Sections 125 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for endangering human life and personal safety.

The Head of the Department, Dr Lalithambika, has been named as the sole accused based on a complaint filed by a relative of the patient, Usha Joseph, though more names may be added as the investigation progresses.

An expert committee comprising specialists from Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam Medical Colleges is set to submit its report to the Director of Medical Education.

The surgeon, Dr Shahida, and Nursing Officer Dhanya have already been suspended following preliminary findings that pointed to a lapse during the procedure.

Further action will depend on the panel’s final conclusions.