Mild earthquakes reported in Kerala’s Thrissur on two consecutive days

Two mild earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0 and 2.9 were reported in Kerala's Thrissur on two consecutive days. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the two earthquakes occurred on June 15, Saturday and June 15, Sunday.

The earthquake on Saturday, which occurred at 8.15 am, recorded a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter Scale. The earthquake on Sunday happened at 3:55 am and recorded 2.9 magnitude.

Residents of Kunnamkulam, Erumapetty, Veloor and Wadakkanchery in Thrissur districts experienced the tremors for a few seconds. As per media reports, large cracks were seen on walls in some houses of Thrissur’s Kunnamkulam. Some parts of Palakkad reportedly felt tremors following the earthquake.

Following the earthquake, the Kerala State Disaster Management issued earthquake safety recommendations for the public:

1. Repair damaged electric lines and pipes.

2. Securely attach the household appliances to the wall to avoid falling hazards during an earthquake.

3. Stay calm during the earthquake

4. Review the situation before running outside. Stay indoors, if it feels more safe.

5. Stay away from falling objects and ledges of windows.

6. To avoid direct impact, crouch under a table or desk and cover your head with one hand and hold the table with the other hand

7. Evacuate the seriously injured people to the hospital, immediately after the incident.

8. Give CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) if necessary.