Migrant worker dies in explosion at animal fat processing unit in Kerala

A migrant worker was killed and two others were injured in an explosion at an animal fat processing plant in Ernakulam district of Kerala. The incident took place on Saturday, October 5 night at the Formal Trade Links LLP facility in the Edayar industrial area near Kalamassery. The deceased has been identified as Vikram Pradhan, hailing from Odisha. The explosion was caused by a mini boiler blast.

The injured have been identified as Krishnan and Guru, both migrant workers. Following the explosion, Fire and Rescue personnel promptly arrived at the scene to assist the victims. Reports indicate that they have been admitted to the Government Medical College in Kalamassery, where their conditions are stable.

The Edayar Industrial Estate is a prominent industrial hub of the state and is home to several industrial units, including chemical factories, polymer companies, packaging companies, pipe production companies, and others.

P Rajeev, Minister for Industries, has sought an investigation report from the general manager of the District Industries Centre. “After receiving the report, appropriate action will be taken if there are any lapses,” Rajeev told the media.

(With inputs from IANS)