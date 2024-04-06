Migrant man lynched to death in Kerala after visit to female friend's house

In a shocking incident of suspected moral policing, a migrant worker was allegedly lynched to death in Kerala’s Ernakulam district after he visited the house of his female friend and her relative on Thursday, April 4. The deceased was identified as 24-year-old rapper Asok Das alias MC Munnu. Citing the postmortem report, Deputy Superintendent of Police told the media that Asok Das had internal injuries. Muvattupuzha police have arrested ten suspects in connection with the case and recorded the confession of a few accused and statements of the two women.

According to the FIR, Asok Das visited the house of his friend, who is also the complainant, in Valakam at around 5 pm on Thursday. After he left the house, he was stopped by a group of people from the neighbourhood near the house around 9.30 pm.