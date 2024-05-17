Medical negligence by Kozhikode MCH again, operates girl’s tongue instead of her fingers

Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kerala finds itself in a soup following yet another case of massive medical negligence. A 4-year-old girl, who was admitted for Polydactyly (the condition of having more than the normal number of fingers or toes), was subjected to an operation on her tongue without the consent of her parents.

The child's parents have alleged that when their daughter was brought out of the operation theatre, her finger remained unoperated while she had cotton in her mouth, indicating a tongue surgery.

According to a report by Onmanorama , the doctor who came to perform the surgery found that the child had a condition called ‘tongue-tie’. Based on this, he decided to operate on the girl’s tongue, without the consent of the girl’s family.

Some reports also allege that the doctor who performed the surgery confused her case with that of another child who was scheduled for a tongue tie correction procedure.

Hospital officials have commented that the child had a tongue tie and that the surgery could benefit her. However, they acknowledged the mistake of not obtaining prior permission from the parents. The girl's father has filed a complaint with the hospital superintendent, demanding accountability and expressing concern over potential future complications from the surgery.

In a written note to the family by the doctor he said, “There won’t be any complications to the patient due to tongue tie release. The Child had a minor tongue tie, which was done without your consent.”

Health Minister Veena George had directed an urgent inquiry and requested a detailed report from the Director of Medical Education.

Based on this detailed report, Dr Bejohn Johnson, who performed the surgery, was suspended by the hospital authorities.

This incident adds to a series of troubling events at the hospital. Recently, two doctors and two nurses were charge-sheeted for leaving a surgical forceps in a woman's abdomen in 2017. Moreover, there have been allegations of sexual harassment by a hospital staff member against a woman patient in the intensive care unit.