‘Media trying to break down a system’: Suresh Gopi on allegations against MLA Mukesh

Expressing support for Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA and fellow actor M Mukesh, Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi said the sexual harassment allegations against him are fabricated by the media. In 2018, a top casting director had accused Mukesh of behaving inappropriately with her years ago. After the redacted version of the Hema Committee report was released, two more women made allegations of sexual harassment against Mukesh.

Lashing out at reporters on Tuesday, August 27, the actor who is BJP’s lone MP from Kerala, accused the media of trying to mislead society and break down the system. “You [media] should understand that you are not the final word and not a court. The court knows its job. Let the law take its natural course. What you hear now are mere allegations. You should ask me about issues at the appropriate place. When I come out from the AMMA office, you should ask about such issues. When I come out from my office, you should ask me about my office and when I come out from my house, you should ask about that,” Gopi said.