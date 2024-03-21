Mathrubhumi opinion poll: UDF will prevail in Kerala, LDF to win 3-4 seats, NDA zero

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will see the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) prevail in the majority of seats in Kerala, according to the pre-poll opinion survey conducted by Mathrubhumi and P-MARQ (Politique Marquer). The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) will secure three to four seats. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will remain unable to open an account in Kerala.

Mathrubhumi released survey results from 14 of the state’s 20 constituencies on March 20 and 21. The survey was conducted between March 3 and 17, with 25,821 participants.

As per the survey, UDF will secure seats in Thiruvananthapuram, Kasaragod, Attingal, Chalakudy, Wayanad, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Malappuram and Kottayam. LDF will secure seats in Vadakara, Palakkad, and Kannur. Mavelikara is expected to have close competition and both LDF and UDF have equal chances, the survey predicts.