Massive landslide hits Wayanad: At least 4 feared dead, hundreds trapped

At least four people have been feared dead and around 400 families isolated after multiple landslides were reported in Kerala’s Meppadi, Mundakkai town and Chooralmala in Wayanad district on the early morning of Tuesday, July 30.

The Chooralmala-Mundakkai bridge has been damaged fully in the landslides triggered by heavy rain. Chooralmala is two kilometres away from Mundakkai and the bridge was the only road connecting the two towns. The other side of Mundakkai is connected to the Nilambur forests, which makes it completely inaccessible. Mundakkai primarily has tea plantations and several layams, where the labourers stay. Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed and two teams of Kannur Defence Security Corps will reach the spot soon. Two helicopters of the Indian Air Force will reach the spot to aid the rescue operations. The whereabouts of residents on the other side of the river is not known as it is difficult for the rescue personnel to access the area. Traffic restrictions have been imposed in Thamarassery route leading to Wayanad.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a statement that two teams from the Kannur Defence Security Corps have also been instructed to assist in the rescue efforts. A control room has been set up by the Health Department and National Health Mission. Those who want emergency assistance can contact 9656938689 and 8086010833.