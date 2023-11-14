Marunadan Malayali’s Shajan Zakaria booked for leaking police wireless message

Shajan Skariah, the founder and editor of Malayalam Youtube channel Marunadan Malayali, has yet again been booked by the Kerala police, on Tuesday, November 14. The Palarivattom police have registered a case against him for allegedly leaking a police wireless message through his Youtube channel. Shajan was earlier arrested in August for creating communal disharmony, and before that in July he was booked for making derogatory remarks against the CPI(M) legislator PV Sreenijin.

According to reports , the Palarivattom police registered a case against Shajan and the search engine Google, invoking provisions of relevant sections, including that of the Indian Telegraph Act. The case has been registered based on the direction of a first-class judicial magistrate court in Ernakulam.