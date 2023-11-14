Marunadan Malayali’s Shajan Zakaria booked for leaking police wireless message

Shajan Skariah, the founder and editor of Malayalam Youtube channel Marunadan Malayali, has yet again been booked by the Kerala police, on Tuesday, November 14. The Palarivattom police have registered a case against him for allegedly leaking a police wireless message through his Youtube channel. Shajan was earlier in August for creating communal disharmony, and before that in July he was booked for making derogatory remarks against the CPI(M) legislator PV Sreenijin.
According to , the Palarivattom police registered a case against Shajan and the search engine Google, invoking provisions of relevant sections, including that of the Indian Telegraph Act. The case has been registered based on the direction of a first-class judicial magistrate court in Ernakulam.
Join TNM and Newslaundry as we bring to you the most compelling reporting and analysis during the upcoming elections in Telangana, Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. to support our election coverage.
In July, Shajan was also accused of forging BSNL bills and submitting them to the Registrar, the grievance of which was sent to the Chief Minister’s office. This was forwarded to the Thrikkakara police. The Thrikkakara police sent a shadow police to Nilambur to arrest Shajan when he turned up at the Nilambur police station.
The same month, he was for broadcasting in his channel, derogatory news about Kunnathunad Member of Legislative Assembly Sreenijin.
Another allegation against Shajan had cropped up in May when actor Prithviraj said that the channel had spread false information about him as having paid money to the Enforcement Directorate. The actor had said at the time that he would file a defamation case against Shajan.