Maoists ask people to boycott election in Wayanad, commando force initiate action

Two days before the second phase polling of the Lok Sabha election in which Kerala votes, suspected Maoist presence was reported in Kambamala, near Thalapuzha of Wayanad district. Early morning on Wednesday, April 24, the Maoist group came to the plantation area and asked residents to boycott the election. As per reports, the four-member group, led by CP Moitheen, came around 6.10 am.

Upon receiving the news, Police and Thunderbolts, the elite commando force of the Kerala police under the Indian Reserve Battalion, initiated operations in the forest zone of Kambamala. The police have identified the four-member gang as CP Moideen, Santhosh, Soman, and Ashique.

Video footage captured on a mobile phone from the scene shows two members of the group talking to the residents. Both of them carrying weapons. “There is no benefit to voting in the election,” one of them said.