Manjummel Boys producers Soubin, Shawn granted anticipatory bail in cheating case

But according to Soubin and Shawn, Siraj sought an outrageous sum from them after reading in the online media that the movie was a hit and had made around Rs 250 crores. They told him the money would be paid out in accordance with the terms of the contract, which said he would get 40% of the net profit. After deducting all costs and expenses, the profit had to be calculated. They further added that the payments to artists and technicians were still outstanding and that the costs and expenses had not yet been calculated.