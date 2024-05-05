Manjummel Boys producers Soubin, Shawn granted anticipatory bail in cheating case

A Kerala lower court on Saturday, May 4, granted anticipatory bail to actor Soubin Shahir and director Shawn Antony in the alleged cheating case, involving the production of the recent Malayalam blockbuster film Manjummel Boys. The Ernakulam First Class Magistrate court was hearing an anticipatory bail petition filed by the duo who are partners in the film, against a complaint filed by Siraj Valiyathara alleging that they cheated him of nearly Rs 7 crores.
While taking into consideration their pre-arrest bail request, Justice PG Ajith Kumar ordered that the two should not be taken into custody until May 22, when the case has been posted for hearing.
Siraj had claimed that Parava Films LLP, owned by Soubin and Shawn contacted him seeking investment for the production of the film Manjummel Boys and he paid them Rs 7 crores over the course of several instalments in accordance with an agreement signed on November 30, 2022. It was further alleged by Siraj that the producers did not give him any money, not even the amount he had invested, despite the film being a huge success.
But according to Soubin and Shawn, Siraj sought an outrageous sum from them after reading in the online media that the movie was a hit and had made around Rs 250 crores. They told him the money would be paid out in accordance with the terms of the contract, which said he would get 40% of the net profit. After deducting all costs and expenses, the profit had to be calculated. They further added that the payments to artists and technicians were still outstanding and that the costs and expenses had not yet been calculated.
Furthermore, they stated that Siraj had already taken steps to solve the issue outside the court and that the case was of a civil nature that doesn’t need arrest.