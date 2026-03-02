Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram booked for alleged sexual assault

A sexual assault case has been registered against filmmaker Chidambaram, director of the Malayalam blockbuster Manjummel Boys, following a complaint by a young woman.

The complaint alleges that the incident occurred in 2022 at the woman’s flat in Kochi's Elamkulam, where the director trespassed and behaved with sexual intent. The Ernakulam South Police confirmed that a case has been registered based on the survivor’s statement, and a detailed investigation is now underway.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), two charges have been invoked: assault with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman and inappropriate physical contact. Police officials stated that the case was registered after recording the complainant’s statement.

“Further action will follow detailed verification,” officials said, underscoring that due process will be observed. Authorities maintained that the matter will be handled with sensitivity towards the complainant while ensuring procedural fairness to all parties involved.

Manjummel Boys, which emerged as one of the biggest Malayalam hits in recent years, earned Chidambaram widespread acclaim from several film industry stalwarts and critics. He debuted in direction with the Basil Joseph starrer Jan.E.Man. His younger brother Ganapathi is also an actor.