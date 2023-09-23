Manchester City posts image of Kerala's famed Vembanad lake

As football fans in Kerala brace up to experience Manchester City’s Treble Trophy Tour to Kochi on Saturday, September 23, the English Premier League giants came up with an image of the southern state’s sprawling Vembanad Lake on its social media handles as the backdrop for the triple trophies of Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League, along with the latest Super Cup won by the club.

On the eve of displaying the cups for football buffs to take photographs, the 143-year-old club posted on social media a picture of the four trophies lined up tastefully against the evening sky beyond the horizon even as a passenger boat moves past close-by. “The sun sets on Vembanad Lake in Kochi on our latest leg of the Treble Trophy Tour!” read the caption.

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas said it is really exciting that a prominent football club of the world is coming to Kerala with the coveted trophies they won recently. “Kerala can be really proud that Manchester City greatly appreciates the stunning beauty of of the state and is unveiling it before the whole world. Just as its unparalleled natural beauty, Kerala is also reputed for its love for football. The social media image is yet another instance of Kerala being marked firmly on the world tourism map. This reflects the big reputation our state enjoys in the West and other countries across the globe,” said Riyas.