Man sentenced to 170 years for raping his 11-year-old daughter in Kerala

The Manjeri special POCSO court in Kerala has sentenced a man to a cumulative 170 years of rigorous imprisonment for the repeated rape of his 11-year-old daughter. Judge AM Ashraf also imposed a fine of Rs 10.7 lakh on the convict. While the cumulative sentence covers multiple counts, the court directed that the sentences will run concurrently, resulting in an effective jail term of 40 years.

The offenses took place at the family's home in Areekode on three separate occasions between January 2022 and January 2023.

According to Special Public Prosecutor A Somasundaran, the sexual assault came to light following a school session on safe and unsafe touch. Following the third assault, the child initially told her mother about the misbehavior but did not share specific details. When the mother confronted the father later that evening, he retaliated by kicking the child in the stomach.

The next day, a teacher noticed the girl was bleeding and alerted the mother; however, the family initially attributed the bleeding to menstruation. During a subsequent hospital visit, the child told the doctor that her injury was caused by her father's leg hitting her accidentally.

The truth emerged two days later after the school organised a counseling session. The girl, who had been threatened with death if she disclosed the abuse, finally confided in her teacher. The teacher relayed the information to the Areekode police, who recorded the child's statement in the presence of her mother and arrested the accused.

The court noted that the father had "betrayed his duty to protect the child" and stated that the brutality of the offenses left no room for leniency.

The convict was sentenced to 40 years each under POCSO Act Sections 5(m), (n), and (l) (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) read with 6(1), and IPC Section 376(3). Additionally, he received sentences for criminal intimidation, assault, and unlawful restraint. The man committed the assault on his daughter while out on bail for a separate case involving the assault of a differently-abled woman in October 2021 and February 2022. He is currently serving a 20-year prison term at Tavanur jail for that previous conviction.