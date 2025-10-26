Man killed, wife rescued as home collapses in Kerala mudslide

A major mudslide struck Koompanpara near Laksham Veedu Colony on the Dhanushkodi National Highway in Adimali, Idukki, late on Friday night, October 25, claiming one life and injuring another. The landslide, triggered by heavy rain, destroyed a house and trapped a couple beneath layers of concrete and mud.

Biju and his wife Sandhya were buried under the collapsed structure when the mudslide occurred around midnight. Rescue teams comprising the Fire and Rescue Services, Police, NDRF personnel, and local residents worked for hours using heavy machinery to clear the debris.

Biju, who was found unconscious around 5 am, was rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival. Sandhya was pulled out around 3 am after nearly four and a half hours of rescue operations. She sustained multiple fractures, including serious injuries to her leg, and was initially taken to Adimali Taluk Hospital before being shifted to Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva for specialised treatment.

Minister for Irrigation Roshy Augustine, who is also the legislator from Idukki, visited the site and confirmed the extent of Sandhya’s injuries. He said emergency measures were being implemented to prevent further incidents in the area.

Authorities had already relocated 35 families from Koompanpara on Friday due to the high risk of landslides. However, Biju and Sandhya reportedly returned home that night to collect some documents and have dinner when the tragedy occurred.

Locals said a portion of the hill that had been excavated for highway construction collapsed, triggering the fatal mudslide. The couple’s house was completely destroyed in the incident.

The family had already suffered a tragedy a year ago when their son died of cancer. Their daughter, a nursing student, was in Kottayam at the time of the incident.