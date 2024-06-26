Man dies in moving train after middle berth falls on him

A 62-year-old man from Kerala died on Friday, June 21, after the middle berth in the train he was travelling in came off the hook and fell on him. The accident took place inside the Millennium Superfast Express (Train 12645 Ernakulam - H.Nizamuddin) on June 15, The deceased, identified as Ali Khan, hails from Ponnani in Malappuram district. The body was sent to Ponnani for his funeral, which took place on Wednesday, June 26.

According to reports, Ali Khan was travelling to Delhi and the train was near Warangal in Telangana when the tragedy occurred. He was rushed to a hospital in Warangal and later shifted to the KIMS Multispeciality Hospital in Hyderabad, where he underwent three surgeries. However, Ali Khan succumbed to injuries.

Railway authorities issued a clarification stating that the sleeper berth did not malfunction. “Ali Khan was assigned seat number 57 in the S6 coach (lower berth). The passenger in the middle berth had upgraded to a third AC coach, and the middle berth was not latched properly, which led to the accident,” a statement said.