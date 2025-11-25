Man arrested at Ernakulam railway station for alleged sexual harassment of passenger

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



The Ernakulam railway police booked a man for allegedly sexually harassing a woman at the railway station. The incident took place on November 22, when the woman was trying to board the Kanyakumari-Pune Express at Ernakulam Town railway station. The accused, identified as Sajeev S, is a 30-year-old from Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram.

When the harassment allegedly occurred, the woman grabbed his hand and recorded a video. She also shared her distressing experience on social media.

Other passengers caught Sajeev as he tried to flee from the railway station. Later, police arrived at the scene.

According to the woman, after she caught him, Sajeev attempted to give excuses.

According to reports, Sajeev was booked under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman) and 75 (1) (i) (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.