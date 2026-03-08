Mammootty’s visit to Wayanad sparks controversy after he asks CPI(M) leader to step aside

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Malayalam actor Mammootty’s visit to the newly built rehabilitation township for landslide survivors in Wayanad has sparked a political controversy in Kerala, after he asked Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPIM] leader K Rafeeq to not stay by his side. On Saturday, March 7, Mammootty had visited the area unannounced.

In the visuals, Rafeeq, CPI(M)’s Wayanad district secretary, can be seen beside the actor. Mammootty asked him to step aside as the public might think he had come at the party’s behest. “Why are you always standing beside me? They might think I have come at your behest,” Mammootty said.

When news channels aired Mammootty’s reaction, many criticised the actor and called his actions “inappropriate”, pointing out that Rafeeq had actively led DYFI volunteers engaged in relief and rescue operations during the 2024 landslide. Social media users also shared Rafeeq’s videos in the aftermath of the landslide. One video features the Congress leader and Leader of Opposition appreciating Rafeeq and the volunteers for their work in helping people.

At the same time, Congress extended their support to Mammootty and condemned the cyberbullying.

Visiting the township, Mammootty called it an example of the state’s collective spirit and compassion, and said it was built with Kerala’s social capital. “The primary needs of a human are shelter, food, and clothes. Keralites came together to arrange shelter for landslide victims. This (township) belong to the people. The money the government gave to them is collected from people,” Mammootty said.

Following criticism, Mammootty reportedly spoke to Rafeeq over the phone to clarify his intent. Reports say that the actor spoke to him twice, including on video call, and told him that he had not spoken with the intention of insulting the CPI(M) leader.

“The arrival of Mammootty, who is always close to our hearts and a favourite actor, in the township should be discussed only in a very positive way. Everyone wants the controversies to end here. Mammootty is a great Malayali. He has made it clear to me in person that he did not intentionally try to insult me. I request everyone to see this issue in that light and to end all the arguments going on in this regard,” Rafeeq wrote on Instagram.