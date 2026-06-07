Mammootty, CM Satheeshan bid emotional farewell to Salim Kumar

“Salim, who laughed and made others laugh, thought and made others think, and occasionally cried and made others cry, now, all you do is make me cry. Your departure, dear brother, has become an unending sorrow," actor Mammootty wrote, bidding an emotional farewell to late actor Salim Kumar.

Salim Kumar passed away on Saturday, June 6, at a private hospital in Kochi following health complications. The actor, who had undergone a liver transplant a few years ago, was admitted to the hospital earlier in the day and was placed on ventilator support. He will be laid to rest at his residence in North Paravur on Sunday evening. He was 56.

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan also paid tribute to Salim Kumar on Sunday, June 7, describing his death as not merely the loss of a gifted artist to Malayalam cinema, but a deeply personal loss of “a brother”.

In a condolence message, CM Satheesan said Malayalam cinema has lost one of its most talented performers, while he has lost a cherished friend and brother. He recalled Salim Kumar as a person who never hesitated to express his political convictions and remained steadfast in defending his beliefs regardless of personal consequences.

The Chief Minister said the actor had repeatedly demonstrated that he was capable of excelling in every form of acting. “Salim Kumar showed world-class excellence across different dimensions of performance. While one side of his face brought laughter to audiences, the other carried emotions that could move people to tears,” Satheesan said.

Salim Kumar started his career as a mimicry artist with ‘Kalabhavan’. He rose to prominence in the late 1990s and 2000s through memorable roles. His characters and dialogues became deeply embedded in Kerala’s popular culture and remain widely quoted.

Over a career spanning nearly three decades and hundreds of films, he evolved from a beloved comedian into one of Malayalam cinema’s finest character actors.

One of Malayalam cinema’s most versatile performers, Salim Kumar first won audiences over with his unique comic timing before establishing himself as a powerful dramatic actor. He received the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his acclaimed performance in 'Adaminte Makan Abu', which also earned him the Kerala State Film Award. He had earlier won the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for 'Achanurangatha Veedu' and later earned recognition as a filmmaker, with 'Karutha Joothan' winning the 2017 Kerala State Film Award for Best Story.

Salim Kumar leaves behind a legacy that transcends genres. As Kerala prepares to bid farewell to one of its most beloved artists, tributes from fans, colleagues, and public figures continue to underscore the profound impact he made on Malayalam cinema and society.

The actor’s mortal remains were placed at the North Paravur Town Hall on Sunday morning, where thousands of admirers gathered to pay their final respects. Members of the Malayalam film fraternity, political leaders and people from all walks of life visited the venue to offer their condolences.

The body will be taken to his residence by 1 pm, and funeral rites will be held at 3 pm before he is laid to rest later in the evening.

Salim Kumar is survived by his wife Sunitha and sons Chandu and Aaromal.

Tributes continued to pour in from across Kerala and beyond. Actors Shwetha Menon, Ramesh Pisharody MLA, and several other members of the Malayalam film industry visited the hospital and later paid their respects at the public homage venue.