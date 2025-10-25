Malayali writer Abhilash Mohan secures big win in PAGE Awards for screenwriting

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Screenwriter Abhilash Mohan won second place in the short film category in the 2025 PAGE International Screenwriting Awards. His screenplay “The Nightingale in Burka” was chosen from around 9,100 entries from over 80 countries. Abhilash is the first Malayali to win the award.

“The Nightingale in Burka” revolves around a 10-year-old Afghani girl named Subaida who has a strong passion for music. The story talks about how Subaida wants to learn to play the musical instrument rubab despite her fundamentalist grandfather’s opposition. “The idea came from the current situation of Afghanistan. It is under the control of the Taliban and they don't even let women speak,” Abhilash told TNM.

Instituted to discover and encourage writers, the PAGE Awards is granted to the winners of one of the most prestigious screenwriting competitions of Hollywood. Since its inception in 2003, the PAGE International Screenwriting Awards has discovered and supported major studios, networks, production companies, and also distinguished artists who have worked with them.

“I first heard of this award through a friend when I was in Bombay,” Abhilash recalled.

He is also a semifinalist at the Austin Film Festival in the Short Screenplay section and has also been awarded the Best Short Animation Screenplay under the Animation Screenings Film Festival, Striped Tale 2025.

Abhilash used to work in a private firm in Aluva before migrating to the UK to pursue a Masters in Filmmaking. An animated short film he scripted a while back is currently under production. He is also currently working on the pre-production of his first Bollywood feature screenplay. It is a romantic drama and was originally written in Malayalam.

According to him, the most important part of writing a screenplay is getting hold of the central thread. “Once a thread is in place, different methods can be used to make a feature film,” he explained.

“Even a short film which is 17 to 20 minutes long is very costly to make. That is why we need good producers to back our projects,” Abhilash said. When asked what genre he wishes to explore further, he said that he wants to try horror, but is yet to get a good enough thread.