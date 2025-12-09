Malayalam filmmaker PT Kunju Muhammed booked after sexual assault allegation

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kerala police have booked director, film producer and former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) PT Kunju Muhammed over a sexual assault allegation by a woman during the selection screening of films for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). The woman, who is a filmmaker, alleged that he sexually assaulted her in a hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram nearly a month ago.

Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Monday, December 8, and according to reports, he has been charged under Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 75(1) (physical contact or advances involving unwelcome explicit sexual overtures).

Kunju Muhammed is the chairman of a committee responsible for selecting Malayalam films for the IFFK. The complainant is also a member of the same committee.

According to media reports , the incident took place a month ago, and the woman complained to the Chief Minister. Later, the CM forwarded the complaint to the police. The police conducted a CCTV examination at the hotel and found that Kunju Muhammed and the complainant were present at the hotel on the alleged day. Later, they registered an FIR.

Kunju Muhammed had previously served as a Left-backed independent MLA in 1994 and 1996.

Kunju Muhammed began his film career in 1993, directing the film Magrib. Later, he directed Garshom (1998), Paradeshi (2007) and Veeraputhran. These films got critical acclaim and received a number of awards.