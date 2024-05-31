Malayalam filmmaker Omar Lulu gets interim bail in sexual assault case

Malayalam filmmaker Omar Lulu, who was booked by the Nedumbassery police for allegedly sexually assaulting an actor multiple times between January and April 2024, has been granted interim bail till June 7, 2024. Justice A Badharudeen of the Kerala High Court was hearing the anticipatory bail petition filed by Omar in connection with the case.

The survivor had reportedly filed a complaint with the Kochi city police commissioner alleging that he sexually assaulted her multiple times on the false promise of casting her in his films and marrying her. Based on her complaint, a probe was carried out and he was booked under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court has granted interim bail and said that if he is arrested before June 7, 2024, he shall be released after he executes a bond for Rs 50,000 with two solvent sureties. The court also ordered him not to intimidate the witnesses or tamper with evidence, and directed that he should not leave Kerala without obtaining permission from the court. The court has posted the case for further hearing on June 6.

Omar’s films have generally enjoyed commercial success, though he has frequently been criticised for the misogynistic content in his films. His 2019 Oru Adaar Love, though panned by critics, shot to international fame after a scene from a song in the film featuring actor Priya Varrier went viral across the internet.

Incidentally, the complainant has also acted in Omar’s films, and according to him, they were good friends and had travelled together. He has claimed that they have not had any contact for the past several months after an alleged rift in their friendship. He also said that she was not included in his latest project.

(With IANS inputs)