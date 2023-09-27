Malayalam film 2018 is India’s official entry to the Oscars

The Film Federation of India has announced that Malayalam film 2018, will be India’s official entry to the Oscars. The movie starring Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Narain and Kalaiyarasan directed by Jude Anthany Joseph was on the devastating floods of Kerala in 2018 that took hundreds of lives and destroyed thousands of houses and property.

“The jury has decided to fight global warming, through its selection. Their thinking is to spread the message about the issue,” said Ravi Kottarakara, president of the Film Federation of India.

“The film, we believe, is a metaphor for the battle between nature and humankind,” said Girish Kasaravalli, the chairman of the selection committee, adding, “If we look at it as a metaphor, it is not only about Kerala floods or Chennai floods. It is a metaphor for what our notion of development is.”