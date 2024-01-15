Malayalam cinema’s first techno-musician KJ Joy passes away

Malayalam film industry’s first techno-musician KJ Joy passed away at his residence in Chennai in the wee hours on Monday, January 15. He was 77. He suffered a stroke and had been bed-ridden for a while. According to reports, his funeral is scheduled to be held on January 17.

Hailing from Thrissur, Joy began his music career as an accordion artiste under his guru MS Viswanathan, who launched him as a full time music director in the 1975 Malayalam film Love Letter.

Joy has worked in nearly 200 films, including 12 Hindi films. The tag of techno-musician came to Joy as he began the trend of using technology, including the use of a keyboard in south Indian cinema for the first time. He composed music for films such as Lisa Madalasa, Chandanachola, Anupallavi, Hridyam Padunnu, and Chandrahasam. Some of his iconic songs include ‘Akkare Ikkare Ninnal’, ‘Kasthoori Maanmizhi’, and ‘Ore Raga Pallavi Nammal’.