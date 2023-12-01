Malayalam cinema’s ‘beloved grandma’ R Subbalakshmi passes away at 87

Subbalakshmi (87),the musician and endearing actor renowned for her timeless portrayals, particularly as the beloved grandmother in Malayalam films is no more. She breathed her last on Thursday evening at a private hospital in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram.

With a captivating toothless shy smile, Subbaulakshmi entered the screen in 2002, embarking on a journey enriched with a plethora of unforgettable performances. A luminary who crafted her own distinctive style with that endearing smile, she leaves behind a legacy of laughter and humour.

From the grandmother with an insatiable appetite in "Nandanam" to the shy-smiling character in "Kalyanaraman," Subbalakshmi's on-screen legacy remains only with a laughter in the minds of audience. Beyond her movie presence she also appeared in numerous commercials.

Some of her noted roles in Malayalam movies include popular films like Kalyanaraman (2002), Pandippada (2005) and Nandanam (2005).

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had condoled the demise of the actor.