Malayalam actors Mukesh, Edavela Babu get anticipatory bail in sexual assault cases

In a relief for actor and two-time CPI(M) legislator Mukesh and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes' (A.M.M.A) former General Secretary Edavela Babu, who have been booked by police on complaints of sexual assault by a former actress, a court in Kerala's Kochi on Thursday, September 5, granted them anticipatory bail.

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court, while granting Mukesh interim relief from arrest last week till its final orders, granted him anticipatory bail. Likewise, Babu also got bail.

Trouble has been brewing in the Malayalam film industry ever since the August 19 release of the Justice Hema Committee report, which probed the conditions of the women working in the Malayalam film industries, and made explosive revelations, triggering a storm of complaints against top film personalities.

Kerala Police have so far registered FIRs against 11 people, ten of which are from the film industry based on the complaints from women. Those who are in the dock after the police registered FIRs, include actors Mukesh, Nivin Pauly, Siddique, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, and Maniyanpilla Raju, directors Ranjith and V.K. Prakash, and production executives Vichu and Noble. Actor Baburaj and director Tulasidas have been named in complaints too, but no FIRs have been registered against them so far.

Meanwhile, the special investigation team of 7 police officials, of which four are woman IPS officers, are currently taking statements from those victims who have come forward with their complaints but are yet to question the accused.

In a related development on Thursday, the Kerala High Court's acting Chief Justice A.Muhamed Mustaque ordered the formation of a special two-member bench of Justices A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and C.S. Sudha to look into all cases which will be registered based on Hema Committee report.

Meanwhile, the powerful Producers Association, in its first reaction to the explosive report, on Thursday expressed its concern about the manner in which "fake allegations are coming". "The stage is such that with the Hema Committee report coming out, anyone can make any allegations and that will not augur well for the civil society and hence, the state government should take note of this. The whole purpose of the Hema Committee also could take a beating," the Association said.