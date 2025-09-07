Malayalam actor Navya Nair fined Rs 1.14 lakh in Australia for carrying jasmine flowers

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Malayalam actor Navya Nair revealed that she was fined Rs 1.14 lakh (AUD 1,980) for carrying jasmine flowers at the Melbourne International Airport in Australia.

The actor made the disclosure at a public event organised by the Malayali Association of Victoria, according to reports. Navya was invited to the event as part of the Onam celebrations.

Sharing the incident at the event, according to Mathrubhumi , Navya recalled, "Before I came here, it was my father who bought jasmine for me. He cut it into two parts and gave it to me. He asked me to wear one in my hair from Kochi to Singapore since it would wither by the time I reached. He told me to keep the second one in my handbag so I could wear it on the onward journey from Singapore. I put it in my carry bag."

"What I did was against the law. It was a mistake I made unknowingly. Ignorance is no excuse. For bringing a 15 cm jasmine string, officials asked me to pay a fine of 1,980 dollars. A mistake is a mistake, though it was not intentional. They told me the fine must be paid within 28 days," she reportedly shared.

The report said that the actor laughed off the incident, saying that her jasmine was worth more than a lakh rupees.

According to the Australian government’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, International travellers arriving in Australia can bring fresh-cut flowers and foliage as long as they are being “ declared .” This means they are inspected for exotic pests and diseases by biosecurity officers at international airports and seaports.