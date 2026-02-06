Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju arrested in hit and run case

Veteran Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju was arrested on Friday, February 6, in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Thiruvananthapuram that left two young men seriously injured.

According to the police, the accident occurred late on Thursday night near the Trivandrum Club in Vazhuthacaud, when the actor’s car hit a motorcycle carrying the two youths. CCTV footage from the area shows the vehicle knocking down the motorcycle and driving away without stopping to assist the injured.

Maniyanpilla Raju reportedly appeared before the Museum police station around 9.30 am on Friday. After a medical examination, he was released on bail.

Speaking to the media, the actor said he had asked others present at the scene to help the injured men as he had to return home urgently. Both youths were later taken to private hospitals for treatment.

The injured have been identified as 20-year-old Sooraj, a resident of Sreekandeswaram, and 20-year-old Nivedith Krishna from Sreevaraham. They sustained serious leg and spinal injuries and underwent emergency surgeries at private hospitals.

Police have booked the actor under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 134(A) (failure to provide emergency medical assistance) and 134(B) (failure to report the accident) of the Motor Vehicles Act.