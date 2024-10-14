Malayalam actor Baiju arrested for rash and drunken driving

Malayalam actor Baiju Santhosh was arrested by the Museum police for rash driving and hitting a two-wheeler while under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred around 11:45 pm on Sunday, October 13, at the Vellayambalam junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Baiju, who was reportedly in a drunken state, collided with a two-wheeler. His daughter was also in the car with him at the time.

The actor's vehicle also hit a traffic signal post before coming to a halt. The person on the two-wheeler, though injured, did not suffer serious injury and was immediately taken to the hospital by the police.

Baiju was arrested and released on station bail on Monday, October 14. However, when taken for a medical examination, the actor refused to undergo a blood test. Despite his refusal, the attending doctor issued a certificate stating that Baiju smelled of alcohol and was unwilling to cooperate with the testing process.

The police have charged him under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act (driving under the influence of alcohol) and Section 279 (rash driving) of BNS.

In 2005, Baiju had been charged with attempted murder at the same police station. The case was filed by one of his friends after an altercation at a club. Baiju, reportedly armed with a pistol and a brass knuckle, got into a heated argument while in an inebriated state. He went into hiding after the case was registered, prompting the police to issue a lookout notice. He was later arrested but subsequently released on bail. His pistol was seized and license was revoked.