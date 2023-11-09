Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Haneef dies

Popular actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Haneef, who has appeared in several Malayalam films and television serials in comic and supporting roles, passed away on Thursday, November 9. The 63-year-old actor, according to reports, was under treatment at a private hospital in Kochi for the past two days owing to respiratory difficulties. Prominent film personalities including actor Manoj K Jayan and director Viji Thampy took to social media to condole the actor’s death.

Born in Mattancherry of Kochi, Haneef started off his career as a mimicry artist before taking on theatre roles. He later joined the Kalabhavan group, where he rose to prominence as a performance artist. In 1991, he made his cinema debut through Cheppukilukkana Changathi. Soon, he began appearing in small yet notable comic roles in films such as Sandesham (1991), Godfather (1991), Malappuram Haji Mahanaya Joji (1994), and Thenkasipattanam (2000). His role in Ee Parakkum Thalika (2001), as an unsuspecting groom forced into an unfortunate makeover just ahead of his wedding, remains iconic to this day.

Haneef has also played smaller roles in popular films such as Chota Mumbai (2007), Ustad Hotel (2012), Drishyam (2013), Amar Akbar Anthony (2015), and Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan (2016). He recently made a notable appearance as a dam operator in Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018, which was nominated as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2024. He was last seen in Ashish Chinnappa’s satirical comedy drama Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962, starring Urvashi and Indrans.