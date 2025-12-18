Major Ravi ordered to pay Rs 30 lakh for plagiarising Karmayodha screenplay

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a major legal setback, the Kottayam Commercial Court has ordered Malayalam film director and actor Major Ravi (AK Raveendran) to pay Rs 30 lakh in compensation in a copyright dispute over the screenplay of the 2012 film Karmayodha, starring Mohanlal.

The case was filed by scriptwriter Reji Mathew against the makers of the film, alleging that his story, screenplay and dialogues were used without permission.

Major Ravi, a retired Indian Army officer who later entered filmmaking and subsequently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), denied the allegations.

Reji had filed the suit nearly a month before the film’s release, claiming that it was based on his original work and seeking a stay on its release. The court later allowed the film to be released after the producers deposited Rs 5 lakh, while directing them to indicate that a dispute existed regarding the story. However, the film credited Major Ravi as the writer.

Reji subsequently approached the court seeking Rs 40 lakh in compensation. The verdict was delivered after a 13-year-long legal battle.

According to Bar and Bench, the court held that the similarities between Reji’s original work and the film were not merely incidental but amounted to substantial copying.

Reji told the court that Major Ravi had approached him in 2011 to develop a story on women trafficking. He claimed that he wrote the story and screenplay and suggested the title Karmayodha, but the project later stalled. A year later, he learnt through media reports that the film was being made.

According to reports, the accused in the case include Major Ravi, producer Haneef Mohammed, and Shaji S V, Sumesh, and Robin. Major Ravi, however, maintained that the story was his own and that he had discussed it with several people, including Reji Mathew.

Karmayodha, released in December 2012, is an action film starring Mohanlal as an investigating officer on a mission to dismantle a human trafficking ring.