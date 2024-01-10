Magic messiah or manipulator? Kerala magician Muthukad under fire

"Muthukad instructs us to proclaim that he is our god and that our existence is sustained solely by him,” said CP Shihab, a former employee of the Different Art Centre (DAC) in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, January 6. He was addressing a press meet in Ernakulam, held against the institute's founder and Kerala-based popular magician Gopinath Muthukad. The DAC, which is said to provide a platform for around 300 children with disabilities to showcase their talents in music, dance, painting, and various musical instruments, faces accusations from many people – including parents and staff – of using the children for fundraising purposes. TNM spoke to many who detailed their experiences and are now looking at the government for intervention. Muthukad who also spoke to TNM said that he was not someone who would do or say the things alleged against him and that the DAC’s funds are properly audited.