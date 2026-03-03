Madras HC restrains illegal broadcast of Kerala Story 2 till March 23

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Madras High Court has restrained internet service providers and cable television operators including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) from unlawfully broadcasting the film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, observing that failure to prevent unauthorised telecast could cause “irreversible injury” to the producer. The orders were passed on February 27, when the film was released in theatres.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the ad-interim order in a copyright infringement suit filed by Sunshine Pictures Limited, the film’s producer, which apprehended illegal streaming or broadcast of the movie on the day of its theatrical release.

According to Bar and Bench , the Court recorded that the suit was filed to restrain unlawful broadcasting of the cinematographic film and that the plaintiff had produced the CBFC certificate as evidence of ownership, showing it as the producer of the movie.

The Court observed that “in matters of this nature, irreversible injury is likely if unlawful broadcasting is not prevented at the threshold.” At the same time, it acknowledged that the relief sought was expansive and could affect the legitimate business interests of one or more respondents. Therefore, the Court directed the producer to provide an indemnity in respect of the relief granted.

Subject to the indemnity condition, the Court granted an ad-interim injunction restraining unlawful broadcast of the film until March 23. The matter is scheduled to be taken up again on March 23.