Madhu lynching case: Kerala HC grants bail to one convict, denies 12 others

The court went on to observe that the convicts also took custody of Madhu, paraded him and incessantly attacked him, which caused his death. Further, the court also took note of the fact that while the trial was underway, Madhu’s mother was threatened by some of the convicts and said that her concern about her safety and security in the event of releasing the petitioners on bail had a reason.

However, the court said that there was a difference when it came to the first convict Hussain. “The very allegation against him is that he joined the other assailants after the deceased was already captured, in custody and kept under confinement. Based on a solitary act that he stamped the deceased and as a consequence, the deceased’s head hit against the wall resulting in head injury, and that turned out to be a major cause of the death, he was found guilty. When there is no allegation that he was a party to the assembly that perpetrated harassment and ridiculing of the deceased, a different criterion is liable to be taken in his case,” the court observed and ruled that he was entitled to suspension of his order and bail, but the others were not.