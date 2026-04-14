LoP Satheesan calls for round the clock vigil at EVM storage centres

Thiruvananthapuram, April 14 (IANS) Amid heightened political scrutiny following the conclusion of polling in Kerala, Leader of the Opposition, V.D. Satheesan, on Tuesday urged stringent vigilance at centres where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are stored, calling for continuous monitoring to ensure transparency and safeguard electoral integrity.

In a letter addressed to all 140 United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates, their election agents, District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, and district UDF chairpersons, Satheesan emphasised the need for special caution at EVM storage strongrooms across the state.

The directive comes at a crucial juncture as the state awaits the counting of votes, with political tensions running high.

Highlighting existing provisions, Satheesan pointed out that candidates are permitted to deploy representatives in control rooms that monitor surveillance cameras installed at EVM strongrooms.

He stressed that this facility must be fully utilised, ensuring that a designated representative remains present 24 hours a day to oversee proceedings.

To facilitate this, the Opposition leader instructed candidates and their chief election agents to obtain the necessary permissions from respective District Collectors.

He underlined that uninterrupted presence of UDF representatives in these control rooms is essential to reinforce public confidence in the electoral process.

The move reflects the Opposition’s broader strategy to maintain strict oversight during the sensitive post poll phase, particularly in light of recurring concerns raised in past elections regarding the security of voting machines.

While election authorities have consistently maintained that EVMs are stored under robust security protocols, political parties often deploy their own monitoring mechanisms as an added layer of assurance.

Satheesan’s communication signals a coordinated effort within the UDF to remain vigilant until the declaration of results, reinforcing the alliance’s emphasis on procedural transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

Kerala went to the polls on April 9 to elect 140 new legislators and the counting of votes will take place on May 4, a day that is eagerly awaited by all political parties in the state.