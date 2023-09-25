Lookout notice against vlogger ‘Mallu Traveller’ in sexual assault case

Nine days after a Saudi Arabian woman filed a complaint against popular vlogger Shakir Subhan for alleged sexual assault, the Kerala Police, on Monday, September 25, issued a lookout notice for him. Shakir Subhan, popularly known by his social media name ‘Mallu Traveller’, was booked by the police on September 13 based on the woman vlogger’s complaint at the Ernakulam Central police station.

While the probe into the matter was underway, Subhan reportedly went out of the country. According to the last video he posted on his social media page on September 23, he was in Canada. The probe team issued a lookout notice to all airports in the country. Meanwhile, as per reports, Subhan is trying to seek anticipatory bail in the case.

The Saudi-based woman uploaded a video on her channel saying that she was molested by him in his room when she and her partner went to meet him after an event in Ernakulam.“We went to meet Shakhir for casual talk at the lobby of the hotel. Then Shakhir invited us to his room. While we were in his room, [my partner] went outside of the room and then Shakhir molested me,” she said and added that she was repeatedly molested by him despite her pushing him away.