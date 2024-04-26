Lok Sabha polls: LDF alleges massive rise in fake votes in Thrissur

In Kerala’s Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, allegations of fake voting have risen on the morning of April 26, the polling day. KP Rajendran, chief election agent of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate VS Sunil Kumar, alleged that thousands of voters who do not reside in the constituency have their names in the voters list. Thrissur is also where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its celebrity candidate Suresh Gopi, and Rajendran said that the LDF had sent a formal complaint about fake voters weeks ago, and even made a fresh complaint just a day before, after finding that the names were still there.

“We have submitted our complaint with proof to the returning officer, Election Commissioner, and all, about fake voting being planned in a big way just in the Thrissur Assembly constituency,” Rajendran said. The assembly is one of the seven that comes under the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

“There has been an increase of nearly 10,000 votes just in this area, and upon close examination, we found that many names were recorded from flats and colonies of people who are not residents of Thrissur. Some have also cut off their names. We gave another complaint now after checking the booths and finding the names still there. I have brought it to the attention of the election officers. This is a conscious attempt to sabotage the election and legal proceedings should be taken against it,” Rajendran added.