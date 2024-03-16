Lok Sabha elections 2024: Kerala to go for polling in the second phase on April 26

The Election Commission of India, on Saturday, March 16, announced that the polls for the 18th Lok Sabha election will be held in Kerala on 26 April. The election will be held in seven phases and Kerala goes to poll as part of the second phase. The votes will be counted on June 4 and the ECI has mandated the election to be completed by June 6. The last date for filing nominations is April 4 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 8.

In Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had won 19 of the total 20 seats in the 2019 general elections. Of this, 15 were won by the Indian National Congress (INC) and the remaining by its alliance parties. One seat was won by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Alappuzha after Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate AM Aariff defeated Congress’ Shanimol Usman by a margin of 10,474 votes.

In 2024, the Congress has decided to field 14 of the 15 incumbent MPs for the polls. The party has made some unexpected changes, such as dropping the sitting MP of Thrissur TN Prathapan after he started his poll campaign.